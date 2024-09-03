 Chhattisgarh: Headmaster Suspended For Telling Thirsty Schoolgirls To Drink Urine In Balrampur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Headmaster Suspended For Telling Thirsty Schoolgirls To Drink Urine In Balrampur

Chhattisgarh: Headmaster Suspended For Telling Thirsty Schoolgirls To Drink Urine In Balrampur

Girl students demanding potable water to drink were instructed to drink Urine. The pathetic and shocking incident has surfaced in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, where a principal allegedly asked the thirsty minor school girls to drink urine instead of water.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Headmaster suspended for telling schoolgirls to drink urine when they requested water in Balrampur | File Image

Raipur/Balrampur: Girl students demanding potable water to drink were instructed to drink Urine. The pathetic and shocking incident has surfaced in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, where a principal allegedly asked the thirsty minor school girls to drink urine instead of water.

The incident occurred at the government secondary school in Phoolidumar, Wadrafnagar, when a group of seventh-grade students requested potable water. Initially, the headmaster, Ramkrishna Tripathi, told them to drink from a drain. When the students refused, he reportedly told them to drink urine.

Following the complaint, tensions escalated in the area. The students of class 7, angered by Tripathi’s response, approached the village Sarpanch to file a complaint. The Sarpanch then reported the matter to the Block Education Officer and demanded strict action, including a Panchnama (official report).

The case was subsequently brought to the attention of higher authorities. District Collector Remigiyus Ekka suspended Headmaster Ramkrishna Tripathi and condemned the incident as a disgraceful act. While speaking to the media the Collector condemned the act and termed it shameful.

FPJ Shorts
Ugandan Olympic Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Set On Fire By Boyfriend, Leaving Her With 75% Burns: Report
Ugandan Olympic Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Set On Fire By Boyfriend, Leaving Her With 75% Burns: Report
MSRTC Strike Affects Over 50% of Bus Depots Across Maharashtra, Significant Revenue Loss Reported
MSRTC Strike Affects Over 50% of Bus Depots Across Maharashtra, Significant Revenue Loss Reported
Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked Under Non-Bailable Charges For Sexually Assaulting Female Actress In Dubai
Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked Under Non-Bailable Charges For Sexually Assaulting Female Actress In Dubai
Mumbai: Muslim Community Launches ‘Prophet For All’ Campaign To Promote Peace And Brotherhood During Rabi-Ul-Awwal Celebrations
Mumbai: Muslim Community Launches ‘Prophet For All’ Campaign To Promote Peace And Brotherhood During Rabi-Ul-Awwal Celebrations
Read Also
Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals killed In Encounter With Security Forces At Dantewada-Bijapur Border;...
article-image

The incident is very shameful. As soon as this matter came to our notice, we immediately suspended the headmaster of Phulidumar Secondary School, Ramkrishna Tripathi, the Collector said. Block Education Officer Manish Kumar has been ordered to investigate, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Police Eliminate 9 Naxals; Bodies Arrival Awaited

Chhattisgarh: Police Eliminate 9 Naxals; Bodies Arrival Awaited

Video: Brave Cop, With Help Of Locals, Rescues Man From Being Swept Away In Floodwaters In...

Video: Brave Cop, With Help Of Locals, Rescues Man From Being Swept Away In Floodwaters In...

Chhattisgarh: Headmaster Suspended For Telling Thirsty Schoolgirls To Drink Urine In Balrampur

Chhattisgarh: Headmaster Suspended For Telling Thirsty Schoolgirls To Drink Urine In Balrampur

Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Fierce Gunfight With Security Forces On Dantewada-Bijapur Border;...

Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Fierce Gunfight With Security Forces On Dantewada-Bijapur Border;...

Chhattisgarh: Girl Students Asked To Drink Urine Instead Of Water; Headmaster Suspended

Chhattisgarh: Girl Students Asked To Drink Urine Instead Of Water; Headmaster Suspended