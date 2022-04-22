Chhattisgarh: Headmaster suspended for having sex with teacher in govt school building after video goes viral

A headmaster working in a government high school of Chhattisgarh’s Kanker who allegedly turned the school’s storeroom a secret place for sexual misconduct and personal pleasure was nabbed in a sting operation by villagers and was later on suspended by district administration.

After preliminary enquiry, the administration suspended the school principal involved in the sexual misconduct.

A video clip went viral on the internet and social media showed both the principal and female staff working in the school indulged in sexual intercourse in the premises of a government high school.

As per information received, some villagers who sniffed something illegal was happening, filmed the whole incident and circulated it on social media.

An audio clip also went viral on the social media, where the alleged principal was found negotiating with an unidentified third party and offering him a bribe to not leak the video clip on the social media or internet.

However, after the villagers complained to the district collector Chandan Kumar about the incident, the administration carried out an enquiry and suspended the principal.

The principal was identified as Rajesh Pal posted in the PV 39 High School, Indraprastha village, Kanker district.

Villagers said they had warned the principal to stop the misconduct and leave the school, however, he ignored the warnings and continued his illegal activities and finally faced suspension.

District Education Officer TR Sahu said a complaint was received in this regard and an investigation was conducted. Based on the findings of the enquiry report, the Collector suspended the principal on Thursday.

During the Covid period when the classes of all the academic institutions and schools were shut down, the couple carried out their nefarious activities, the villager complained.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 05:59 PM IST