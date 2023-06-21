 Chhattisgarh Govt Warns Against Use Of Newspapers For Food Packaging Citing Health Hazards
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Govt Warns Against Use Of Newspapers For Food Packaging Citing Health Hazards

Chhattisgarh Govt Warns Against Use Of Newspapers For Food Packaging Citing Health Hazards

The govt warning stated that newspapers are an important source of information and due to minimal cost, many vendors use them for packaging and wrapping

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 01:15 AM IST
article-image

Chhattisgarh Government's Food and Drug Administration has warned food vendors as well as the consumer to avoid using newspapers for food packaging and wrapping as the ink used in newspapers contains hazardous chemicals and dyes, an official communication said on Tuesday.

The communication also stated that newspapers are an important source of information and due to minimal cost, many vendors use them for packaging and wrapping. While the common households use them to remove excess oil from fried foods.

“The presence of harmful chemicals and dyes in the newspapers decline the quality of the food and can cause serious health problems like digestive disorders, toxicity, cancer, organ failure and weakening of the immune system”, the government statement said.

Vendors using newspapers as packaging need to be informed of this and defiant vendors need to be reported at the office of the Controller, Food and Drug Administration, Indravati Bhawan, Atal Nagar Nava Raipur, the official communication said.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: 'Govt Is With Farmers', Assures CM Baghel Amid Delayed Rains & Heatwaves
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh Govt Warns Against Use Of Newspapers For Food Packaging Citing Health Hazards

Chhattisgarh Govt Warns Against Use Of Newspapers For Food Packaging Citing Health Hazards

Chhattisgarh: 'Govt Is With Farmers', Assures CM Baghel Amid Delayed Rains & Heatwaves

Chhattisgarh: 'Govt Is With Farmers', Assures CM Baghel Amid Delayed Rains & Heatwaves

PM Modi In USA Live Updates: PM Modi Gets Rousing Welcome As He Lands In New York For Historic State...

PM Modi In USA Live Updates: PM Modi Gets Rousing Welcome As He Lands In New York For Historic State...

After US State Visit, PM Modi To Attend Delhi University's Centenary Celebrations Next Week

After US State Visit, PM Modi To Attend Delhi University's Centenary Celebrations Next Week

HC Restores Case Against Preacher Propagating Sex Selection Technique To Concieve Male Offspring

HC Restores Case Against Preacher Propagating Sex Selection Technique To Concieve Male Offspring