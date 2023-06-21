Chhattisgarh Govt Warns Against Use Of Newspapers For Food Packaging Citing Health Hazards

Chhattisgarh Government's Food and Drug Administration has warned food vendors as well as the consumer to avoid using newspapers for food packaging and wrapping as the ink used in newspapers contains hazardous chemicals and dyes, an official communication said on Tuesday.

The communication also stated that newspapers are an important source of information and due to minimal cost, many vendors use them for packaging and wrapping. While the common households use them to remove excess oil from fried foods.

“The presence of harmful chemicals and dyes in the newspapers decline the quality of the food and can cause serious health problems like digestive disorders, toxicity, cancer, organ failure and weakening of the immune system”, the government statement said.

Vendors using newspapers as packaging need to be informed of this and defiant vendors need to be reported at the office of the Controller, Food and Drug Administration, Indravati Bhawan, Atal Nagar Nava Raipur, the official communication said.