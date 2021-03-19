Chhattisgarh govt to pay Rs 1,104 cr as fourth installment under RGKNY to farmers

Chhattisgarh government will fulfill its promises made to farmers in context of making payment of the fourth installment by March 21 under RGKNY .

Bhupesh Baghel led Chhattisgarh government transfer Rs 1104.27 crore to the bank accounts of over 18 lakh farmers on March 21 as the fourth instalment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY), a government statement said on Friday.

So far, Rs 4,500 crore has been paid to the farmers in three installments under the scheme.

Similarly, Rs 23.62 crore has been paid in three installments to 4777 certified seed-producing farmers and Rs 74.24 crore has been paid to 34,292 sugarcane producing farmers as additional incentives and exchange assistance, the release said.