Chhattisgarh govt to pay Rs 1,104 cr as fourth installment under RGKNY to farmers

Chhattisgarh government will fulfill its promises made to farmers in context of making payment of the fourth installment by March 21 under RGKNY .
Bhupesh Baghel led Chhattisgarh government transfer Rs 1104.27 crore to the bank accounts of over 18 lakh farmers on March 21 as the fourth instalment under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY), a government statement said on Friday.
So far, Rs 4,500 crore has been paid to the farmers in three installments under the scheme.
Similarly, Rs 23.62 crore has been paid in three installments to 4777 certified seed-producing farmers and Rs 74.24 crore has been paid to 34,292 sugarcane producing farmers as additional incentives and exchange assistance, the release said.
With the payment of the fourth installment to paddy producing farmers, a total amount of Rs 5,702.13 crore is being paid to the authentic seed producing farmers and sugarcane growing farmers. So far, Rs 4,597.86 crore have been paid to the farmers under the scheme.
It is noteworthy that implementation of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana commenced on May 21, the date of death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The scheme was launched to provide agricultural input assistance to the farmers with an aim to increase the production of major crops in the state, the communique said.
Under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, farmers who cultivated paddy in Kharif 2019 are being paid in installments directly into their bank accounts at the rate of Rs. 10 thousand per acre on the basis of the acreage obtained through cooperative society.
The scheme has been partially implemented in the state since Kharif 2019.