Chhattisgarh govt signs MoU for development with India Center Foundation

Raipur: Chhattisgarh government signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India Center Foundation (ICF) in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday for all-round development of the state through alternative development model.

Alternative development model is to be adopted for the overall development of sectors like education, skill development, industrial development, and for development of agricultural corridors, innovative digital solutions, urban and rural development, Buddhist tourism infrastructure, etc. the government statement said.

The MoU was signed between Principal Secretary, Industries Department Manoj Kumar Pingua, on behalf of State Government, and Trustee, and Manager of the ICF Sankalp Shukla, on behalf of India Center Foundation on Tuesday, the communique said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, School Education Minister Dr. Premasai Singh Tekam, Food Minister Amarjit Bhagat, and other eminent personalities were present during the MoU signing ceremony.

Under this MoU, Chhattisgarh will be strengthened through an Alternative Development Model, which will be exclusively focused on India-Japan Global Partnership and its global partners. Under this Alternative development model, socio-economic development strategies focused on energy-efficiency, environmental responsibility and sustainability (EES) will be implemented. This model will ensure proper utilization of its core resources and environment. The model will also ensure Chhattisgarh's presence at global platforms through development of education, skill development, industrial development, development of agricultural corridors, innovative digital solutions, urban and rural development, Buddhist tourism infrastructure sectors, the release said.