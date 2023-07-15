 Chhattisgarh Govt Sees Cabinet Reshuffle; Markam Gets Tribal Affairs & Dy CM Singh Deo Bags Energy
The Agriculture Ministry which was earlier with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey has been handed over the PWD Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu as an additional charge.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Chhattisgarh: After the ex-State President of Chhattisgarh, Congress Party sworn in as Minister, the state government also made reshuffle and fresh allotment of departments. Deputy CM TS Singh Deo has been allotted Energy Department, which was earlier with CM Baghel.

The Agriculture Ministry which was earlier with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey has been handed over the PWD Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu as an additional charge. Meanwhile, Ravindra Choubey has been given additional responsibility for the school education and cooperatives department.

Mohan Markam has been given the portfolio of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare. The General Administration Department of Chhattisgarh Government confirmed the reshuffle and fresh allotment of Departments to the respective Ministers.

Moreover, Premsai Tekam who was earlier School Education Minister has been appointed as chairman of Chhattisgarh State Planning Commission.

