Chhattisgarh: Govt Plans to Take Fight Against Drug Abuse To The Public

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is taking steps to launch an extensive de-addiction public awareness campaign with an objective to protect the society from the harmful consequences of drug abuse.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday instructed the Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain to develop a detailed action plan for the campaign through consultations with prominent figures and organizations actively involved in drug de-addiction efforts nationwide.

The Social Welfare Department has also been instructed to present a comprehensive plan for the de-addiction awareness campaign within one month.

The need for active participation of NGOs, and social, cultural, and religious institutions have also to be ensured in this campaign, the Chief Minister said.

Drug abuse is the worst social evil

In the instructions issued to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister stated that drug abuse is the worst social evil. It significantly impacts people's lives and exposes them to severe health risks including premature death, he said.

Seminars in schools, colleges and Universities

People consume addictive substances including marijuana, cannabis, opium, tobacco, alcohol, 'gutka', cigarette, heroin, cocaine, and brown sugar and these have to be prevented, the Chief Minister had stressed.

Seminars would also be organized in secondary schools, colleges, and universities to raise awareness among students.

Notably, VHAI like organizations which are continuously running Tobacco Free Campaign in Chhattisgarh may help in serving the purpose of the state.