 Chhattisgarh: Govt Executes Major Administrative Reshuffle, 4 IAS And 3 IPS Officers Transferred Ahead Of Assembly Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Govt Executes Major Administrative Reshuffle, 4 IAS And 3 IPS Officers Transferred Ahead Of Assembly Session

Chhattisgarh: Govt Executes Major Administrative Reshuffle, 4 IAS And 3 IPS Officers Transferred Ahead Of Assembly Session

The Chhattisgarh government has undertaken a major administrative reshuffle ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly session. It transferred 4 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 3 Officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has undertaken a major administrative reshuffle ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly session. It transferred 4 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 3 Officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Shyamlal Dhavade, IAS, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation. Doman Singh will assume the role of Commissioner of Bastar Division, while Vineet Nandanwar has been designated as Joint Secretary in the Ministry. Abhishek Agarwal has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Health Department Clerk Caught Red Handed Accepting Rs 20k Bribe
article-image

Among the IPS officers, Prafull Thakur, Superintendent of Police in charge of Chief Minister's Security, has been transferred to Mana Reserve Battalion. Lal Umend Singh, SP of Balrampur, has been appointed as CM security officer and will have to now answerable for CM security.

Moreover, Rajesh Agarwal has been appointed as the SP of Balrampur district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Govt Executes Major Administrative Reshuffle, 4 IAS And 3 IPS Officers Transferred...

Chhattisgarh: Govt Executes Major Administrative Reshuffle, 4 IAS And 3 IPS Officers Transferred...

Chhattisgarh: 3 Youths Arrested For Looting Delivery Boy Using Chilli Powder

Chhattisgarh: 3 Youths Arrested For Looting Delivery Boy Using Chilli Powder

Uttar Pradesh: Govt Mandates Shopkeepers Display Names Along Kanwar Routes, Sparking National Debate

Uttar Pradesh: Govt Mandates Shopkeepers Display Names Along Kanwar Routes, Sparking National Debate

West Bengal: Counsel Of CM Hails Apex Court’s Notice On Plea Filed On Guv’s Immunity

West Bengal: Counsel Of CM Hails Apex Court’s Notice On Plea Filed On Guv’s Immunity

Fact Check: Viral Video Of Man Allegedly Urinating In Sweets At Hindu Wedding Is Misleading, Edited...

Fact Check: Viral Video Of Man Allegedly Urinating In Sweets At Hindu Wedding Is Misleading, Edited...