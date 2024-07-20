Chhattisgarh: Govt Executes Major Administrative Reshuffle, 4 IAS And 3 IPS Officers Transferred Ahead Of Assembly Session

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has undertaken a major administrative reshuffle ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly session. It transferred 4 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 3 Officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Shyamlal Dhavade, IAS, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation. Doman Singh will assume the role of Commissioner of Bastar Division, while Vineet Nandanwar has been designated as Joint Secretary in the Ministry. Abhishek Agarwal has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry.

Among the IPS officers, Prafull Thakur, Superintendent of Police in charge of Chief Minister's Security, has been transferred to Mana Reserve Battalion. Lal Umend Singh, SP of Balrampur, has been appointed as CM security officer and will have to now answerable for CM security.

Moreover, Rajesh Agarwal has been appointed as the SP of Balrampur district.