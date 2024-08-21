 Chhattisgarh Govt Appoints New District In-Charge Secretaries
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Govt Appoints New District In-Charge Secretaries

Chhattisgarh Govt Appoints New District In-Charge Secretaries

Rajesh Singh Rana, a 2008 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the In-charge Secretary for Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district. Shikha Rajput Tiwari, also from the 2008 IAS batch, has been assigned as the District In-charge Secretary for Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: The newly elected Sai government of Chhattisgarh has taken new initiative to make administration on district level more transparent and efficient and in the due course it appointed two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers as district in-charge secretaries. The Secretary of the General Administration Department, Mukesh Kumar Bansal, issued the order on Tuesday.

Rajesh Singh Rana, a 2008 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the In-charge Secretary for Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district. Shikha Rajput Tiwari, also from the 2008 IAS batch, has been assigned as the District In-charge Secretary for Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira Road
Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira Road
Rajasthan: Spl POCSO Court Sentences 6 Accused To Life Imprisonment In 32-Year-Old Ajmer Sex Scandal; Fined ₹5 Lakh Each
Rajasthan: Spl POCSO Court Sentences 6 Accused To Life Imprisonment In 32-Year-Old Ajmer Sex Scandal; Fined ₹5 Lakh Each
Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj's Laws Back..'
Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj's Laws Back..'
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Krishna Shroff Calls Abhishek Kumar 'Nepo Kid Of Colors,' Latter Says THIS
Read Also
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha Nominates Portfolio Judges For Chhattisgarh HC; Check Full List Of...
article-image

Additionally, the state government has given new responsibilities to several officials. Abhijeet Singh, Joint Secretary of the Home and Jail Department, will also serve as the Joint Secretary of the Medical Education Department. Prabhat Malik, Chief Executive Officer of the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society, has been given the additional role of Joint Secretary for the Electronics and Information Technology Department.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA Khushwant Saheb Criticises Congress Over Devendra Yadav’s Arrest

Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA Khushwant Saheb Criticises Congress Over Devendra Yadav’s Arrest

Goa Based Drug Traffickers Arrested By NCB

Goa Based Drug Traffickers Arrested By NCB

Chhattisgarh Govt Appoints New District In-Charge Secretaries

Chhattisgarh Govt Appoints New District In-Charge Secretaries

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha Nominates Portfolio Judges For Chhattisgarh HC; Check Full List Of...

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha Nominates Portfolio Judges For Chhattisgarh HC; Check Full List Of...

Hyderabad: Police Book Male Bike Rider Performing Dangerous Stunts Wearing Burqa; Video Surfaces

Hyderabad: Police Book Male Bike Rider Performing Dangerous Stunts Wearing Burqa; Video Surfaces