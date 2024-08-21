Chhattisgarh Govt Appoints New District In-Charge Secretaries

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: The newly elected Sai government of Chhattisgarh has taken new initiative to make administration on district level more transparent and efficient and in the due course it appointed two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers as district in-charge secretaries. The Secretary of the General Administration Department, Mukesh Kumar Bansal, issued the order on Tuesday.

Rajesh Singh Rana, a 2008 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the In-charge Secretary for Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district. Shikha Rajput Tiwari, also from the 2008 IAS batch, has been assigned as the District In-charge Secretary for Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district.

Additionally, the state government has given new responsibilities to several officials. Abhijeet Singh, Joint Secretary of the Home and Jail Department, will also serve as the Joint Secretary of the Medical Education Department. Prabhat Malik, Chief Executive Officer of the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society, has been given the additional role of Joint Secretary for the Electronics and Information Technology Department.