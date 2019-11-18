Chhattisgarh Government to extend mining lease of NMDC: CM Bhupesh Baghel

The chief managing director of National Mining Development Corporation (NMDC) Baijendra Kumar on Friday met the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

CM has assured of extending complete support to the NMDC. NMDC is a Navaratna PSU and was started by the first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Today is the foundation day of NMDC and the company entering into the 61st year after completing its Diamond Jubilee year, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel congratulated the NMDC and appreciated its role in the nation-building and its support to the state of Chhattisgarh.

On this occasion, Baghel assured NMDC that the state government will give an extension to NMDC’s mining leases that expire on March 2020. Chief Minister has also announced that there will be joint venture Diamond - mineral prospecting operations by NMDC and CMDC in Saraipali Tahsil of Mahasamund district.

The housing project worth Rs 1200 crore in the Nagarnar Steel Plant of NMDC will be constructed by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board. CMD, NMDC has assured that the payments to the state government as per the demand raised by the state on the mining issues to the tune of Rs 600 crore will be paid to the state government.