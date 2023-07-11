 Chhattisgarh: Government Faces Hiccups In Declaring A Dry State
Chhattisgarh: Government Faces Hiccups In Declaring A Dry State

In a state where 34.7 percent of population consumes liquor, which also produces mega revenue to the tune of ₹6,800 cores per annum, banning liquor is a highly tough decision

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

The promise to declare Chhattisgarh a dry state has become a matter of concern for the Congress party in the state. Despite several clarifications from the ruling party, the issue of banning liquor became a sore point for the invincible Baghel government in the state. The indecision of the Congress government provides fodder for the BJP to carry out improvised attacks. The major opposition party does not lose any opportunity to embarrass the Congress High Command as well as state leadership by igniting the issue.

In public meetings to public platforms, wherever the BJP men do not hesitate to remind Baghel's Congress government, "Your party mentioned in its poll manifesto and also took oath to declare Chhattisgarh as liquor-free state". The direct-hit from BJP has often created uncomfortable situations for Congress spokespersons as well as its leaders.

Tough decision for state govenment

However, it is an open secret that the state where 34.7 percent of population consumes liquor, which also produces mega revenue to the tune of ₹6,800 cores per annum, banning liquor is a highly tough decision and requires a highly strong-willed government.  

Right now, declaring Chhattisgarh as ‘Dry State’ is not only a highly tough and troublesome decision but also an unachievable unrealistic dream for Bhupesh Baghel government. In short, the ruling Congress party got trapped and often seems defensive over the issue.

Continuous Enforcement Directorate (ED) and I-Tax raids in the state and arresting of the CM’s aide and close associates including his Deputy-Secretary Saumya Chourasia, IAS officer, coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari, Anwar Dehbar and others, has dented the image of Chief Minister Baghel. To some extent BJP seemed to succeed in its attempt to malign and damage the image of the Congress’s poster boy. If the situation is not restored soon it may lead to serious problems for Congress in coming elections, which holds 70 seats out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh State assembly. 

