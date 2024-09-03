 Chhattisgarh: Girl Students Asked To Drink Urine Instead Of Water; Headmaster Suspended
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Girl Students Asked To Drink Urine Instead Of Water; Headmaster Suspended

Chhattisgarh: Girl Students Asked To Drink Urine Instead Of Water; Headmaster Suspended

Girl students demanding potable water to drink were instructed to drink Urine.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Girl students were instructed to drink urine at Government Secondary School in Phoolidumar, Wadraf nagar |

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The pathetic and shocking incident has surfaced in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, where a principal allegedly asked the thirsty minor school girls to drink urine instead of water.

The incident occurred at the government secondary school in Phoolidumar, Wadraf nagar, when a group of seventh-grade students requested potable water. Initially, the headmaster, Ramkrishna Tripathi, told them to drink from a drain. When the students refused, he reportedly told them to drink urine.

Following the complaint, tensions escalated in the area. The students of class 7, angered by Tripathi’s response, approached the village Sarpanch to file a complaint.

Read Also
Bhopal: Soda Shopkeeper Calls Out For Freshers, Offers 6 LPA In-Hand Salary; Content Creator's Meme...
article-image

The Sarpanch then reported the matter to the Block Education Officer and demanded strict action, including a Panchnama (official report).

FPJ Shorts
Ugandan Olympic Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Set On Fire By Boyfriend, Leaving Her With 75% Burns: Report
Ugandan Olympic Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Set On Fire By Boyfriend, Leaving Her With 75% Burns: Report
MSRTC Strike Affects Over 50% of Bus Depots Across Maharashtra, Significant Revenue Loss Reported
MSRTC Strike Affects Over 50% of Bus Depots Across Maharashtra, Significant Revenue Loss Reported
Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked Under Non-Bailable Charges For Sexually Assaulting Female Actress In Dubai
Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked Under Non-Bailable Charges For Sexually Assaulting Female Actress In Dubai
Mumbai: Muslim Community Launches ‘Prophet For All’ Campaign To Promote Peace And Brotherhood During Rabi-Ul-Awwal Celebrations
Mumbai: Muslim Community Launches ‘Prophet For All’ Campaign To Promote Peace And Brotherhood During Rabi-Ul-Awwal Celebrations

The case was subsequently brought to the attention of higher authorities. District Collector Remigiyus Ekka suspended Headmaster Ramkrishna Tripathi and condemned the incident as a disgraceful act. 

Read Also
MP: Man Allegedly Poisons Lover In Gwalior To Get Rid Of Her; Kept Mum About Marriage & Kids For 3...
article-image

While speaking to the media the Collector condemned the act and termed it shameful.

The incident is very shameful. As soon as this matter came to our notice, we immediately suspended the headmaster of Phulidumar Secondary School, Ramkrishna Tripathi, the Collector said.

Block Education Officer Manish Kumar has been ordered to investigate, he added. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Police Eliminate 9 Naxals; Bodies Arrival Awaited

Chhattisgarh: Police Eliminate 9 Naxals; Bodies Arrival Awaited

Video: Brave Cop, With Help Of Locals, Rescues Man From Being Swept Away In Floodwaters In...

Video: Brave Cop, With Help Of Locals, Rescues Man From Being Swept Away In Floodwaters In...

Chhattisgarh: Headmaster Suspended For Telling Thirsty Schoolgirls To Drink Urine In Balrampur

Chhattisgarh: Headmaster Suspended For Telling Thirsty Schoolgirls To Drink Urine In Balrampur

Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Fierce Gunfight With Security Forces On Dantewada-Bijapur Border;...

Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Fierce Gunfight With Security Forces On Dantewada-Bijapur Border;...

Chhattisgarh: Girl Students Asked To Drink Urine Instead Of Water; Headmaster Suspended

Chhattisgarh: Girl Students Asked To Drink Urine Instead Of Water; Headmaster Suspended