Chhattisgarh: Girl Students Asked To Drink Urine Instead Of Water; Headmaster Suspended

Girl students were instructed to drink urine at Government Secondary School in Phoolidumar, Wadraf nagar |

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The pathetic and shocking incident has surfaced in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, where a principal allegedly asked the thirsty minor school girls to drink urine instead of water.

The incident occurred at the government secondary school in Phoolidumar, Wadraf nagar, when a group of seventh-grade students requested potable water. Initially, the headmaster, Ramkrishna Tripathi, told them to drink from a drain. When the students refused, he reportedly told them to drink urine.

Following the complaint, tensions escalated in the area. The students of class 7, angered by Tripathi’s response, approached the village Sarpanch to file a complaint.

The Sarpanch then reported the matter to the Block Education Officer and demanded strict action, including a Panchnama (official report).

The case was subsequently brought to the attention of higher authorities. District Collector Remigiyus Ekka suspended Headmaster Ramkrishna Tripathi and condemned the incident as a disgraceful act.

While speaking to the media the Collector condemned the act and termed it shameful.

The incident is very shameful. As soon as this matter came to our notice, we immediately suspended the headmaster of Phulidumar Secondary School, Ramkrishna Tripathi, the Collector said.

Block Education Officer Manish Kumar has been ordered to investigate, he added.