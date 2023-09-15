 Chhattisgarh: Fourth G-20 Framework Working Group Meeting To Have Millet Cookies From Bastar In Gift Packs
Chhattisgarh: Fourth G-20 Framework Working Group Meeting To Have Millet Cookies From Bastar In Gift Packs

Working group meeting of fourth framework of G20 is to be held on September 18th and 19th at Nava Raipur

Friday, September 15, 2023
Raipur: Chhattisgarh will host the fourth Framework Working Group meeting of G-20 on September 18th and 19th that will take with them the state's Bastar art along with the symbols of Chhattisgarhi culture.

The gift pack, a symbol of Chhattisgarh, will contain special products made from forest produce. It would have millet cookies. The honey found in the forests of the state is considered to be one of the purest and tastiest honey in the country. It is not only pure but is also collected by bees in the special natural environment of forest areas like Bastar and Surguja, due to which it also has medicinal properties. Aloe vera gel and Ashwagandha powder are produced in the state. These will also be provided as gifts to the delegates.

A statue made of Dhokra art will be placed in a frame and given to them. The theme of this art is about four tribal girls. They are dancing and holding each other's hands.

