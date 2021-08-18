Chhattisgarh: Four minor boys rescued from overflooded river in Korea district

Advertisement

Raipur: Four minor children trapped in the middle overflooded river in Manendragarh district were successfully rescued with the help of police and local administration in Korea on Wednesday. The joint and coordinated effort averted the major tragedy.

Just after we received information about the small boys trapped in the Bora river, without losing time, the police and rescue team reached the spot and after making an effort for around two hours the boys were successfully rescued, Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told FPJ over phone.

All the four boys were playing on a rock, all of sudden the river got overflooded with flash water and the boys got trapped.

As the height of water was increasing rapidly with every passing minute, saving the lives of the boys was crucial but a joint operation carried out by the local administration, SECL and police finally saved the lives of the boys, the SP said.

Sachin Singh, SHO Manendragarh and his police team played a crucial role in rescuing the trapped boys, the locals said.

