Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Successfully Rescues Stray Tiger Near Kasdol City

Chhattisgarh Forest Department tranquilizes and rescues a stray tiger near Kasdol, marking the establishment of a new tiger reserve for enhanced conservation

Korba: A tiger was successfully tranquilized and rescued by the Forest Department just one kilometer outside Kasdol city, of Mahasamund district after it had been hiding in a pile of hay. The operation was carried out efficiently by a specialized team, who tracked the tiger's movements and used a tranquilizer to subdue it. After a brief period of monitoring, the tiger was relocated to a safer environment.

The tiger had reportedly travelled from Odisha, passing through Barnawapara, where it had been active for the past eight months. The Forest Department had made significant efforts to track the animal within its core area, and when reports indicated that the tiger had moved beyond this zone, the department took swift action to ensure its safe capture.

To ensure the tiger’s well-being, the department affixed a radio collar to the animal, which will allow them to monitor its movements more easily. A blood sample was also taken, and officials confirmed that the tiger is in good health.

The successful operation was a result of coordinated efforts by Forest Department officials, including Wildlife Medical Officer Dr. P.K. Chandan, along with Dr. Rakesh Verma and the veterinary team. They tracked the tiger to its hiding spot and brought it under control without incident.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the Forest Department on their successful rescue operation. He also announced the establishment of a new tiger reserve, the Guru Ghasidas-Tamore Pingla Tiger Reserve, for the protection and promotion of tiger conservation in the state.

The new reserve, the third-largest in the country after Andhra Pradesh's Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam and Assam's Manas Tiger Reserve, will provide a better habitat for tigers and support their long-term conservation efforts.

Chhattisgarh now boasts four tiger reserves, strengthening its commitment to protecting this endangered species with the support of the National Tiger Conservation Authority under Project Tiger.