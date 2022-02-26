e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:58 PM IST

Chhattisgarh: Five-year-old gang-raped in Durg, two held

AVDHESH MALLICK
Raipur: Durg police arrested a thirteen-year-old and a ten-year-old boy for allegedly gangraping a five years old minor old girl.

Police have lodged FIR under IPC section 376 and POCSO Act against these boys for allegedly raping the minor girl.

According to the SHO of Nevai Police Station Bharti Markam on the complaint of the parent of the victim an offence was lodged against the alleged assaulters.

The heinous incident occurred on Friday, when the victim's parents, who were labourers by profession, were not at home. The boy who is thirteen years old approached the girl and took her to his resident where he and his friend sexually assaulted her and later on they dropped the victim to her house.

Her father and mother become aware about the incident only when the girl suffering from excruciating pain narrated the incident to them. Later on, they complained the matter to police and the offence was registered, the officer said.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:58 PM IST
