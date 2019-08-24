Chhattisgarh: Five Maoists killed in encounter, 2 security personnel injured

Narayanpur: Five Maoists were killed and two security personnel were injured in an encounter between the security forces and Naxals in Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district on Saturday.
Injured security personnel were being evacuated from the encounter site to shift them to a nearest medical facility. The gunbattle is currently underway.
