Chhattisgarh: Firecracker claims life of minor boy in Manendragarh area

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic | PTI
Raipur: A 16-year-old boy reportedly died while bursting crackers in the Manendragarh area of Korea district in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

As per the information received, the boy identified as Jagat Singh, wanted to perform a dare-devil act to astound his friends.

How the tragedy unfolded

The minor boy took a firecracker and placed it inside a steel glass. He then put some broken bricks over it and set the firecracker on fire. Before he could run, the cracker exploded and a part of the steel glass pierced his chest. Due to excessive bleeding, the boy collapsed on the way to the hospital, locals said.

Police confirmed the death of the minor. Meanwhile, the doctors who carried out the autopsy found steel glass parts inside the body of the deceased.

