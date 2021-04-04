Chhattisgarh: Fight against Naxals will continue, Maoists are fighting their last battle, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Fight against Naxals will continue, Naxals are fighting their last battle, Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, while interacting with the media at Raipur airport on Sunday.

The CM who has just returned from the Assam election campaign said, the morals of our jawans are quite high. Thus, there is no option of any laxity in the anti-naxal operations. In the coming days, more camps will be established in the naxal affected areas.

Despite some of our jawans martyred, we suffered loss but our jawans fought bravely. I respect martyrdom jawans , the CM said.

I have interacted with our security experts and found our security forces fighting bravely by infiltrating the naxal dens.