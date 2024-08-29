 Chhattisgarh: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Naxals In Forests Of Abujhmad
According to officials, the encounter broke out during a search operation by a joint police team at around 08.00 am.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic (ANI)

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): An exchange of fire broke out between security forces and Naxals in the forests of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter broke out during a search operation by a joint police team at around 08.00 am.

Statement Of Inspector General Of Bastar P Sundarraj

According to Inspector General of Bastar P Sundarraj, upon receiving intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the Mand area on the Narayanpur and Kanker border, a joint police team was sent on a search operation.

article-image

"During the search, an encounter between the police party and Maoists has been ongoing since 0800 hours this morning," the senior officer said.

"All personnel are safe, and the search operation is ongoing," he added.

Further details are awaited.

About Another Encounter That Took Place In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District

Earlier in July, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

article-image

As per Bijapur police, the encounter broke out between forces of Telangana greyhounds, Chhattisgarh District Reserve Guards (DRG), and Naxals in the forests of Semaldodi on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border under Elmidi police station area of the district.

