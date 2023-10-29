Chhattisgarh Elections: CM Bhupesh Baghel Says NOTA Option On EVM Should Be Scrapped

CM Bhupesh Baghel | FPJ

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel has said that the NOTA option, for citizens who are not inclined to vote for any candidate, on the electronic voting machines should be scrapped.

Following a Supreme Court order, the Election Commission in 2013 added none of the above', or NOTA, button to the EVM as last option on the voting panel. NOTA has its own symbol a ballot paper with a black cross on it.

Talking to reporters at Raipur airport on Saturday, Baghel said it has been seen that sometimes NOTA polled more votes than the margin of victory and loss.

Asked about more than 2 lakh voters favouring NOTA in the 2018 state assembly elections and how the option impacts polls, the CM said, "The Election Commission should take its cognisance. Many times it has been seen that NOTA polled more votes than the margin of victory and loss (between two candidates)."

He said many voters press the NOTA button thinking they either have to hit the one at the top or at the bottom.

"So NOTA should be stopped," Baghel added.

Polling to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

NOTA votes in previous elections

In the 2018 assembly elections, Chhattisgarh recorded 76.88 per cent voter turnout with 1,42,90,497 of the total 1,85,88,520 electors exercising their franchise. NOTA had polled 2,82,738 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, over 1.96 lakh NOTA votes were polled in the state, which has 11 parliamentary seats. NOTA then stood at the third position in five parliamentary constituencies Bastar, Surguja, Kanker, Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon.

Prior to the apex court's order, those not inclined to vote for any candidate had the option of registering their decision under Rule 49-O (elector deciding not to vote) of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. But this compromised the secrecy of the voter.

The NOTA button on an EVM ensures secrecy of the ballot.

