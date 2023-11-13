Chhattisgarh Elections: CM Baghel Ups Dole For Women If Congress Comes To Power

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

Faced with PM Modi's challenging template of social welfare measures, the Opposition parties have come up with freebies now and then, to wean away the fence-sitters, which the former has aptly christened the 'revdi culture'. But the problem this time, in the Assembly election, is that both the Congress and the BJP are engaged in this highly competitive game of political one-upmanship. So, it did not surprise many when Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel declared on Sunday that if the Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh, women will be given annual financial assistance of Rs15000 per annum.

Announcement dovetails similar promise from BJP

The announcement dovetailed a similar promise from the BJP to dole out Rs12000 per year financial assistance to married women, if it wrests the state from the Congress. An astute Baghel has deftly timed the announcement just a few days ahead of the second phase of elections to the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Nov 17.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi ji and Chhattisgarh Mahtari, an important decision has been taken for women empowerment. After the Congress government is formed yet again in Chhattisgarh, women in the state will be provided an annual assistance of Rs15,000 directly into their bank accounts under the Chhattisgarh Gruha Lakshmi Yojana," Baghel said in Raipur, while wishing people on Diwali.

'Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28'

The Congress had on November 5 launched its manifesto for the elections titled 'Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28'. It promised to conduct a castebased census in the state, waive farmers loans, provide free education for students from KG to PG, and give a subsidy of Rs500 per cooking gas cylinder to women of all income groups.

The manifesto also promised that farmers would get Rs3200 per quintal against paddy procurement, including the input subsidy currently being given under the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojna to paddy cultivators. To entice first-time voters, former Chief Minister Raman Singh of the BJP has promised tablets to college students at the time of admission; students studying in medical, engineering and other colleges would be given laptops in their first year. For the poor of the state, Singh also announced food grains at cheaper rates.

