Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Tie-Breaker For Gagda-Mandavi Clash In Bijapur

Mahesh Gagda (left) Vikram Mandavi (right) |

Bijapur: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mahesh Gagda and Congress candidate and sitting MLA Vikram Mandavi will go for a tie-breaker in Bijapur assembly constituency. Both have been against each other two times, with one win each. It is the third time they are pitched against each other.

Mahesh Gagda became the Forest Minister after winning the assembly elections in 2013. After the defeat, Vikram Mandavi started raising issues among the public, which resulted in victory in the 2018 elections. Mahesh Gagda and Vikram Mandavi are face to face for the third time after a 1-1 win. Both of them have now grown out of childhood friendship and have become leaders full of experienced tactics. Being from Bhairamgarh block, the people of Bhairamgarh have been giving mixed results to both the candidates.

The main focus of BJP-Congress is on Bhopalpatnam development block in the 2023 assembly elections. Bhopalpatnam area is an important vote bank bordering Telangana and Maharashtra. Due to its proximity to Maharashtra and Telangana, BJP-Congress struggle to solve the electoral equation here.

The Congress secured a sweeping victory in the Nagar Panchayat elections of Bhopalpatnam, winning all 15 wards. However, the dynamics are distinct in the upcoming assembly elections. The substantial voter turnout in the Bhopalpatnam area is being attributed as a key factor in this victory, with both the BJP and Congress putting forth their utmost efforts. Mahesh Gagda is currently on a 3-day tour of the area, engaging with the local villagers, and Vikram Mandavi has made multiple visits as well. Over the past five years, Vikram Mandavi has dedicated considerable time to the Bhopalpatnam area, especially after his involvement in the Bijapur block.

Both leaders are making robust efforts to establish and expand their respective vote banks, focusing on local issues that resonate with the electorate. Voters are eagerly awaiting the results, which will be revealed on December 7, to determine which leader's strategies proved most effective in winning their support.