Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Naxal Influence Compelling Remote Residents To Back Left Candidates

Representational Image

The first phase of polling on 20 seats in Chhattisgarh including Bastar division is going to be held on November 7. Out of 20 seats Bastar holds a prominent position as it holds 12 decisive seats. The interesting thing is that around 80% of voters of Bastar entire division are tribals. Except Jagdalpur all the 11 seats are ST seats. During the polls, it has been observed Maoists opts a strategy of threat and violence to push the villagers to back the candidates of their choice in the election fray.

12 seats of the Bastar region are with the Congress

Despite these odd circumstances, all the 12 seats of the Bastar region are with the Congress. However, this time poll results may be different. Here is the exclusive ground report.

The tribal leaders from Bastar on anonymity (Security reasons) talking to Free Press Journal said that the BJP's top leadership in Chhattisgarh may be raising the issue as ‘target killing’ but on backdrop, the Naxals are also sending messages to the people in remote tribal areas. The Naxals have been spreading the message in different forms across the Bastar region mainly in remote areas among the villagers through pamphlets and messages.

Naxals targeting ex-members

Meanwhile, they are also targeting the people who were earlier part of their movement but moved into the mainstream. The recently strangulating Muchaki Linga, with a report on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. They later threw his body on the roadside between Galgam and Nadpalli in villages in Bijapur district.

BJP leader killed

On Saturday, Ratan Dubey, vice-president of BJP's Narayanpur district unit and assembly constituency in charge was killed by Naxalites.

Earlier in October, unidentified individuals shot and killed a BJP worker Birju Taram, 53, just outside his home of the insurgency-hit Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district near Rajnandgaon.

Political murder in June

A local BJP leader was assassinated by suspected Naxalites in Bijapur district in June this year, while three local BJP activists were murdered in similar circumstances in Bastar division in February this year—one in Bijapur and two in nearby Narayanpur district.

BJP incharge Om Mathur had described the event as a ‘targeted killing’, adding that Naxalites are conducting such atrocities because they are afraid of being removed if the BJP takes control in the state.

Hira Singh Dehari, Narayanpur Sarva Adivasi Samaj President said the religious conversion and reservation has taken back seat. After the incidents of Naxal, the pressure is being built to cast the vote in favour of candidates mainly in fray under Communist Party of India as all parties are fighting in unison.

Sense of fear in the villages

The Naxalites are targeting their own earlier members who have moved into the mainstream to create a sense of fear in the villages. But the community elders have asked the tribals to vote based on their choice as the votes can go towards BJP or Congress also, he added.

Naxal backed candidates are working to create propaganda around the Tadmetla incident where Chhattisgarh police claimed to have killed two Maoists in an encounter but villagers claimed that the deceased were villagers. The protest movement slowly picked up and spread over more than 25 villages.