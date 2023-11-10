Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Mahatari Vandan Yojana Has Given Us Edge, Says Om Mathur

Om Mathur |

Raipur: Om Mathur, the BJP in-charge for Chhattisgarh, finally addressed the issue of no-loan waiver during an informal interaction with the media in Raipur on Friday. The absence of a loan waiver, despite it being promised in the Congress manifesto, has posed challenges for BJP workers attempting to establish a presence in remote and rural areas dedicated to paddy cultivation.

"We have committed to providing cash assistance of ₹12,000 per annum to every married woman through the Mahatari Vandan Yojana, and its popularity is set to reshape the political landscape," stated Om Mathur.

To ensure that the information and application process are accessible to eligible women, provisions have been put in place, and the impact will soon be evident on the ground. "Just wait for two days," he added.

Baghel govt's Loan Waiver a failure, says Mathur

Regarding the loan waiver issue, he asserted, "Go and check on the ground, and you will find that not all the farmers have benefited. The government made discriminatory decisions and established specific criteria. In contrast, the Modi government is providing a uniform assistance of ₹6000 to every farmer."

"Additionally, after our government was formed, we directly transferred the sum into farmers' accounts in one go. Farmers needed the money in one installment; partial payments did not prove as beneficial as they were hyped to be," he emphasized.

