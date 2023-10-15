Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: 'I Am Rajnandgaon's Nephew,' Says Congress Candidate Girish Devangan, Who'll Fight Against Raman Singh

Challenging the established voting patterns in Rajnandgaon, the Congress party has chosen Girish Devangan, Chairman of the State Mineral Development Corporation and a trusted figure in Chief Minister Baghel's team, as their candidate to contest against BJP's three-time undefeated candidate, Dr. Raman Singh, for the Rajnandgaon seat.

Girish wasted no time in addressing a press conference at the Congress State headquarters in Raipur. He exuded confidence, boldly stating his intent to unseat former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh in the upcoming assembly poll. Speaking at the state Congress party office, Rajiv Bhawan, just hours after the release of the first list of Congress candidates, Devangan declared, "Lord Ram is Chhattisgarh's nephew, and I am Rajnandgaon's nephew. Through the hard work of party workers, I am determined to secure victory in the Rajnandgaon assembly seat against the former Chief Minister."

Having a long history of service within the Congress party, from the grassroots to the Youth Congress, Devangan expressed his gratitude to the Congress high command for selecting him as the party's Rajnandgaon candidate. He emphasized that the upcoming assembly poll represents an opportunity for change, particularly in light of Raman Singh's 15-year rule, which he argued had a detrimental impact on farmers.

Devangan accused the former Chief Minister of betraying the agricultural community through anti-farmer policies, which had tragically led to farmer suicides. He also highlighted the BJP's unfulfilled promises of providing bonuses to farmers in 2013 and 2018, alleging the party's anti-farmer stance. He further noted that the development of Rajnandgaon had stagnated during Raman Singh's tenure as the elected representative from the seat.

