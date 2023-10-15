Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: 'Document Of Defeat', Says BJP On First List Of Congress Candidates

Saroj Pandey, the National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a Rajya Sabha MP, strongly criticized the Congress party's first candidate list for the Chhattisgarh General Assembly elections, describing it as a prelude to their impending defeat. She likened it to a trailer, suggesting that it offers a glimpse of the film's inevitable failure.

Addressing the media at the BJP's Ekatm Complex office, Pandey pointed out that the Congress party lacked confidence in its incumbent MLAs and parliamentary secretaries. While the party expressed confidence in all its ministers, it also allocated tickets to the Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Notably, a minister's constituency was altered, and eight MLAs, including a parliamentary secretary, were denied tickets.

Prominent Congress leaders not given ticket: BJP

Pandey highlighted that several prominent Congress figures, including Mamta Chandrakar, Bhuvneshwar Baghel, Chhani Sahu, Anup Nag, Shishupal Sori, Rajman Benzam, and Devati Karma, were left without tickets. She emphasized that the situation had reached a point where even those who had emerged victorious in recent bye-polls were not trusted by the Congress.

Chhani Sahu, Pandey noted, had her ticket denied due to her vocal opposition against the Bhupesh Baghel government, which she believed was in the public's interest. Pandey expressed disappointment in the Congress, stating that, despite their claims to support women, they had denied a ticket to Chhani Sahu.

Furthermore, Pandey made allegations against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, including accusations related to distributing obscene CDs and allegedly demanding ransom. She mentioned a case registered against him for violating Covid pandemic rules during a door-to-door campaign for a Congress candidate in Noida. Additionally, she claimed that various cabinet ministers were embroiled in different scams, including a land-grabbing scandal affecting vulnerable tribes.

Public will teach a lesson to Congress: Arun Sao

Arun Sao, the BJP state president and Member of Parliament, criticized the Congress for reissuing tickets to individuals who had allegedly backed scam-related activities throughout the past five years. He contended that these leaders had plundered the state treasury, acting against the welfare of the impoverished and the younger generation.

Sao emphasized that the upcoming general election was no ordinary event; rather, it symbolized a battle between those responsible for the deterioration of Chhattisgarh and those striving to safeguard the state's interests. He framed it as a conflict between those who shattered the dreams of the people and those committed to realizing them.