Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Congress Accuses BJP of Playing Communal Politics, Calls Out Polarisation Strategy

Raipur: The BJP's strategy is to stoke polarisation and create communal divisions in society for political gain in Chhattisgarh, despite the fact that they have very few days left until the voting takes place, said Jairam Ramesh, the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), during a press conference held at the Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, on Wednesday.

Jairam Ramesh emphasised that the Congress party's guarantees and promises are centered around local issues in the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, with a strong focus on the state's development. In contrast, the BJP and its leaders are actively involved in fueling and spreading hatred.

He pointed out that the BJP's primary strategy is to create polarisation by exacerbating communal tensions in society in order to secure votes during the upcoming election. According to Jairam Ramesh, the BJP lacks any other substantial issues in Chhattisgarh and can be considered an issue-less party in the state.

Jairam Ramesh also expressed concern that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have been visiting Chhattisgarh to promote polarization. He alleged that their speeches are rife with hateful rhetoric intended to foster polarization and garner votes.

The AICC General Secretary raised apprehensions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming one-day visit to Kanker in Chhattisgarh, where he alleged that the Prime Minister would focus on criticizing the Congress but would not address critical issues such as the prioritization of coal-laden trains over passenger trains, the widespread delays and cancellations of trains, and the steps taken to privatize the Nagarnar Steel Plant. He further claimed that the Modi government has been engaged in selling the Nagarnar Steel Plant since October 2020 and expressed concerns that they may also privatize BSP (Bhilai Steel Plant) if given the opportunity.

Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the BJP government at the Centre has been pursuing the privatization of the Nagarnar Steel Plant since October 2020, along with the privatization of the Korba plant, to the detriment of the people of Chhattisgarh. He highlighted that Chhattisgarh, governed by the Congress, has experienced a high number of train cancellations and delays due to the Central government's policies.

In conclusion, he alleged that the BJP is a government that consistently fails to fulfill its promises and assured that the Congress has made 17 guarantees, with one already implemented: the promise of purchasing 20 quintals of paddy per acre for farmers. Additionally, the Congress party has pledged support for various sectors, including health, education, farmers, women, youth, tribals, and disadvantaged communities. They have also committed to providing a subsidy of ₹500 per cylinder to women.