Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: BJP Files Complaint Against CM Bhupesh Baghel For Violating Model Code Of Conduct

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday has filed a complaint against the Congress candidate of Patan assembly constituency, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for violating the Model Code of Conduct by campaigning on November 16.

The delegation of BJP MP and Patan candidate Vijay Baghel, Bijapur candidate Mahesh Gagda, state convenor of poll committee Vijayshankar Mishra, state co-convenor of law cell Brijesh Pandey and state media In-charge Amit Chimnani on Friday submitted a reminder letter in the name of the Chief Election Commissioner (New Delhi) to the Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh.

BJP declares Baghel 'ineligible' for election

The letter seeks to declare Bhupesh Baghel ineligible for election and register a criminal case. It further states that the voting in the Patan assembly constituency was scheduled for November 17. Under Section 126 of the Public Representation Act, 1951, there was a ban on organizing election campaign meetings, rallies from November 15 at 5.00 pm.

CM Baghel's rally on November 16

Violating the provision, Chief Minister Baghel organized a rally/road show on November 16th, photographs and several videos of which are available. Many government employees and police officers are also involved in it. Slogans were being raised by Congress workers.

The evidence clearly points out the violation of various sections by organizing the rally during the prescribed time limit of the scheduled date of voting. The offense carries a ban for two years under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It is an offense punishable with imprisonment and fine.