Chhattisgarh: ED Raids Rice Miller's Residence In Rajnandgaon In Connection With Custom Milling Scam

Raipur/ Rajnandgaon: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid in Rajnandgaon as part of an investigation into a custom milling scam on Thursday. A six-member ED team arrived at the residence of Santosh alias Tillu Agarwal, the treasurer of the Rice Mill Association, early in the morning. Agarwal's rice mill is situated in Chichola region of Rajnandgaon.

As per the received information, the raid was focused on a scam involving incentive payments in custom milling. Details on what the ED team found at Tillu Agarwal's residence are yet to be known as the ED team has not revealed anything in public domain.

However, a few days earlier, the ED team had also conducted raids at the home of Manoj Agarwal, president of the Dongargarh Rice Mill Association. Meanwhile, raid on the Tillu’s house is itself a second major raid within a week.

Read Also Chhattisgarh Assembly Monsoon Session Likely From July 22

However, as per information received, the ED has intensified the pace of scrutiny of rice millers. Meanwhile, on June 8, a raid was conducted at the home of Manoj Agarwal, who also serves as the president of the Bamleshwari Temple Trust. The operation at his residence lasted 18 hours, beginning at 5 AM on Saturday and continuing until 11 PM. The ED team departed with cash and documents from the house.

In the case, the investigation team arrived at Agarwal's homes in Dongargarh and Raipur in vehicles with MH and CG 04 license plates.

Meanwhile late at night when the ED team left the residence, the ED officials were accompanied by local police. The team left for Raipur with two sealed bags. It was reported that the team required two machines to count the cash recovered from Manoj Agarwal's house.