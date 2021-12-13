Chhattisgarh: Doctors remove 4 kg tumor from 46-yr-old man's stomach after four failed surgeries

After four failed surgeries for Retroperitoneal Sarcoma in Chhattisgarh, a 46-year-old patient got a new lease of life when city doctors successfully extracted a 4 kg of tumour of 30 X15cm.

The patient is stable and has been discharged after being in the hospital for 20 days, the doctors said and have advised him to avoid lifting heavy weights for the next three months. He has been asked to use an abdominal binder to allow healing of the wound.

Retroperitoneal Liposarcomas are tumours that develop in the abdomen (tummy) and pelvis and usually lead to gradual bloating. As the size increases, the symptoms get more severe and might cause respiratory problems.

With the abdominal bloating, the patient had been facing problems of breathlessness making it difficult to carry out his daily routine.

It further progressed making made difficult for him to walk. He then consulted the doctors and had undergone four surgeries for tumour excision.

Surgical oncologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, Dr Tanveer Abdul Majeed, said the patient had reported with abdominal distension and breathlessness problems caused by a penguin stomach, he was admitted to the high-density unit (HDU). A fresh contrastenhanced CT scan revealed a very large tumour in the left side near the left kidney.

The entire tumour was removed where the surgery lasted for seven hours.

It was a very complicated and risky operation. and required significant support from the anesthesiology team trying to maintain low blood pressure to minimize blood loss and at the same time maintain it adequate to prevent the catastrophe of low blood pressure.

He was shifted to Intensive care and ventilated overnight. A tumour measuring 30 x 15 x 15 cm and weight of 4.75 kgs was removed. The patient was removed from the ventilator after optimal blood and fluid replacement,” said Dr Palkar.

