e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh Diary: Baghel to open, lay stone of works worth Rs64.13 crore

Chhattisgarh Diary: Baghel to open, lay stone of works worth Rs64.13 crore

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 03:38 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | PTI
Follow us on

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will dedicate a slew of development works worth Rs64.3 crore at Basna in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund to people on Wednesday. The works include inauguration, bhoomipujan (foundation stone laying), construction and others in the Basna assembly constituency.

All together 37 development works worth Rs32.64 crore will be dedicated to the public under stone laying ceremony and 23 works costing Rs32.59 crore will be inaugurated.

Mr Baghel will perform the bhoomipujan of the construction works of new roads, bridges and culverts, and the construction of additional rooms in the college and schools and others on the day, a press release said.

The following day, Chief Minister’s ‘Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan’ programme is proposed to be held in villages Gopalpur and Pirda in the Basna assembly, the communique said. During the programme, he would take feedback on the implementation of government schemes from the villagers. He will distribute materials to the beneficiaries under various schemes. On Dec 14, a review meeting of the district officers will be held, it added.

Read Also
Mumbai: Measles cases saw three-fold rise in 42 days
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MPs must substantiate allegations: RS Chairman

MPs must substantiate allegations: RS Chairman

Kerala rival fronts spar over Muslim League’s secular credentials

Kerala rival fronts spar over Muslim League’s secular credentials

SC notice on 3rd extension of tenure to ED director

SC notice on 3rd extension of tenure to ED director

SC no to Satyendar Jain’s petition against HC order

SC no to Satyendar Jain’s petition against HC order

Saket Gokhale arrest: TMC delegation meets Chief Election Commissioner

Saket Gokhale arrest: TMC delegation meets Chief Election Commissioner