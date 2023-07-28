Chhattisgarh: Deputy CM TS Singh Deo Dares PM Modi To Speak On Manipur Violence

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo | PTI Photo

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo while speaking to media on Friday slammed PM Modi’s statement on atrocities against women in the state and said that the rape incidents in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are entirely different than that of violence-hit Manipur.

“The Manipur rape incident came to light after 70 days and so the roles of Manipur government and Central government have come under public scrutiny. Therefore, instead of defaming the Baghel government, if the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken over the Manipur incident, then it might have sounded rational,” TS Sing Deo said. The minister further said that people want to know why the government failed to protect its citizens in Manipur.

Deo also took a dig at Union Minister Smriti Irani’s statement criticizing Rahul Gandhi. “Smriti Irani likes and cares about Rahul Gandhi very much, so, she often makes controversial comments about him," he said.