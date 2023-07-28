 Chhattisgarh: Deputy CM TS Singh Deo Dares PM Modi To Speak On Manipur Violence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Deputy CM TS Singh Deo Dares PM Modi To Speak On Manipur Violence

Chhattisgarh: Deputy CM TS Singh Deo Dares PM Modi To Speak On Manipur Violence

The minister said that people want to know why the government failed to protect its citizens in Manipur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo | PTI Photo

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo while speaking to media on Friday slammed PM Modi’s statement on atrocities against women in the state and said that the rape incidents in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are entirely different than that of violence-hit Manipur. 

“The Manipur rape incident came to light after 70 days and so the roles of Manipur government and Central government have come under public scrutiny. Therefore, instead of defaming the Baghel government, if the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken over the Manipur incident, then it might have sounded rational,” TS Sing Deo said. The minister further said that people want to know why the government failed to protect its citizens in Manipur. 

Deo also took a dig at Union Minister Smriti Irani’s statement criticizing Rahul Gandhi. “Smriti Irani likes and cares about Rahul Gandhi very much, so, she often makes controversial comments about him," he said. 

Read Also
Manipur Video: 'Zero Tolerance Towards Any Crimes Against Women', Centre To SC
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Drawing Flak Over Relief To Farmers, CM Ashok Gehlot Forms 'Farmers Debt Relief...

Rajasthan: Drawing Flak Over Relief To Farmers, CM Ashok Gehlot Forms 'Farmers Debt Relief...

Manipur Issue: Mumbai Activists Demand Long-Term Measures, Pull Up RSS, PM Modi

Manipur Issue: Mumbai Activists Demand Long-Term Measures, Pull Up RSS, PM Modi

Manipur Issue: Rajya Sabha Adjourned After Dhankhar-O’Brien Spat

Manipur Issue: Rajya Sabha Adjourned After Dhankhar-O’Brien Spat

Chhattisgarh: Deputy CM TS Singh Deo Dares PM Modi To Speak On Manipur Violence

Chhattisgarh: Deputy CM TS Singh Deo Dares PM Modi To Speak On Manipur Violence

UP: Locals Thrash BJP Leader With Sticks And Rods On Busy Road In Greater Noida; Case Registered...

UP: Locals Thrash BJP Leader With Sticks And Rods On Busy Road In Greater Noida; Case Registered...