Chhattisgarh: CRPF Jawan Commits Suicide Over Dispute With Wife | FP Photo

Raipur/Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a CRPF jawan committed suicide after having a squabble with his wife. The jawan’s body was recovered hanging at his house. The incident occurred in the village Demar, Arjuni police station limits. Notably, it is the 6th case of jawans’ suicide within last last 22 days in the state.

The jawan committed suicide has been identified as Suresh Sonwani (35), a resident of Demar village, Dhamtari district. As per the information received, the CRPF personnel had come home on a month's leave. The jawan's mother had gone to another village for a social meeting and at the time there was no one in the home, Suresh hanged himself.

The CRPF jawan's mother informed police when she returned home from a social meeting the next day she found the room was locked from inside. There was no response when the door was knocked. The people nearby were called and the door was broken. When they went inside, Suresh was found hanging from a rope.

The family and local people immediately informed the police about the incident. The police team immediately rushed to the spot and by taking body into custody and they sent it for autopsy in the district hospital. It is informed no suicide note has been found from the room.

Police informed that the CRPF constable Suresh Sonwani was posted in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, his wife was staying at her maternal home for the past three years after a dispute. She was living separately with her 7-year-old son since a major dispute occurred between her and her husband and remained unsettled.

After coming home on leave, he persuaded his wife and brought her back home, but 20 days ago, a dispute arose again and remained unresolved. Finally, she again returned to her maternal home with her son.

It has been claimed that separation and unresolved dispute sent the jawan in depression and finally he committed suicide. However, police are probing the case.