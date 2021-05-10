Chhattisgarh: COVID positivity rate steadily declines, reaches below 20%

Raipur: Chhattisgarh which witnessed a spike in Covid infection cases, where more than 10,000 people died till date, has observed steady decline in the infection rate after May 5.

Covid positivity rate has recorded below 20% on May 9, a government statement said on Monday. COVID positivity rate in Chhattisgarh is declining steadily for the last six days.

Based on the results of 48,732 samples tested on May 9, altogether 9120 individuals have been found COVID infected. Positivity rate has declined below 20% for the first time after April 5, the communique added. Last year on the same day, the positivity rate was 18%.

On May 4, 2021, the positivity rate in Chhattisgarh was recorded to be 28%. On May 5, it was 25%. Likewise, the positivity rate was 23% on May 6, 20% on May 8 and 19% on May 9. In the previous week as well, a significant decline was noticed in the positivity rate of Raipur district, the communique said.

On May 2, the positivity rate of Raipur district was 31%, which has gradually declined to 15%. On May 3 and 4, the positivity rate in Raipur was 25%, on May 5 it declined to 21%. Later on, May 9 the positivity rate in Raipur was recorded at 15%. Chhattisgarh State nodal officer (Corona) said, it is a good sign. He urged the public to strictly follow the Covid protocol and use double masks.