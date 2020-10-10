Chhattisgarh: COVID-19 ward flooded in Ambikapur Medical College due to heavy rains

The COVID-19 isolation ward of Ambikapur Medical College was flooded after heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in the hospital.
In a video, which is doing the rounds of the internet, staff nurses and doctors were seen struggling to drain the water from inside the COVID-19 ward. Safety kits and other medical waste was also seen floating around the flooded water.
According to reports, nine patients were shifted after the heavy rains disrupted hospital's power supply.
"The drainage system can handle regular water flow and operates very systematically. But the ward simply got flooded for a while due to heavy rain," according to Dr Ajay Tirkey, Ambikapur city Mayor.
Ambikapur Medical College was recently recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI).
(With ANI inputs)
