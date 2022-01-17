Chhattisgarh: COVID-19 infection rate may reach 50% by February-end

Raipur: Covid infection rate has reached dangerous levels in Chhattisgarh and medical experts have predicted that the way it was multiplying the numbers may cross the data of fifty percent in the state. These predictions have painted a gloomy picture of the state in the coming days.

While speaking to the media, Dr. OP Sundarani, member of Corona treatment committee, said the present Covid infection prevalence rate is more than 12% percent and the way it is increasing, in coming days it may touch 50%. He further said, the virus will touch the peak in February. Then the decline in the Covid infection will start.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Raipur Director M Nitin Nagarkar said, it is time to adhere to the Covid protocols strictly. Any carelessness in maintenance of the Covid protocol may lead to jeopardising the current situation on the Covid front, the doctor said.

However, the experts treating the Covid cases said, the present situation is under control and if some dangerous mutation occurs in this period, it will be very difficult to handle.

According to the Chhattisgarh Health Department bulletin, the State has 32,792 active Covid patients. Meanwhile, 3963 have been detected Covid positives on Monday. 7 people died of the infection in the day, taking the tally to 13654.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:23 PM IST