Chhattisgarh: Congress Workers Attempt To Seize Assembly, Stage Mega Protest On Deteriorating Law

Raipur (Madhya Pradesh): In Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, a large number of Congress workers gathered on Wednesday for siege of the Chhattisgarh State Assembly. However, they were halted midway by security forces. After breaking through the first and second layers of barricades, police intervened, dispersing the crowd of Congress workers using water cannons and mild force.

Amid the chaos, a scuffle ensued between the workers and the police, resulting in injuries to some Congress leaders. Mayor Aijaz Dhebar also clashed with police after breaching one of the barricades, sustaining minor injuries and receiving medical attention later. However, heavy rain hindered further progress, preventing the workers from reaching the protest site as anticipated.

This event was described as Congress's largest protest since it voted to sit in the opposition. The fierce demonstration is aimed to display Congress strength and highlight the major issues such as deteriorating law and order, recent violence in Balodabazar, injustices against tribals and farmers, among others.

Pilot Asserts - Chhattisgarh Government Controlled from Delhi

Before the assembly siege, Congress leaders convened at the protest site for a meeting. State in-charge Sachin Pilot also joined the gathering, remarking that the Chhattisgarh government is being remotely controlled from Delhi. "As the government sleeps, we have come to wake it up," he said. Pilot noted that such protests typically arise after two to three years of a government's term, but in Chhattisgarh, significant issues have emerged within just six months of the new administration.

Baij Emphasizes - Our Battle is Against the System

State Congress President Deepak Baij emphasized that their struggle is against the worsening law and order situation. He stressed that their fight extends both inside and outside the assembly, as the public remains uncertain about the state government's effectiveness in Chhattisgarh. "We will fight within the house, and we will fight on the streets," Baij declared.

Baghel Criticizes - Five Years vs Six Months

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel criticized the current administration, contrasting the relative peace of their five-year tenure with the turmoil seen in just six months under the new government. He questioned the timing of incidents such as the collectorate fire and alleged killings of tribals under the guise of Naxalism during the current government's term. Baghel condemned the BJP's alleged interference with police work and highlighted the Balodabazar violence as a dark chapter in Chhattisgarh's history.

Mahant's Concerns - Rising incidents under Sai Government

Opposition leader Dr. Charandas Mahant raised concerns about the surge in Naxal incidents under the Sai government's six-month tenure. He cited government figures of 273 incidents, resulting in casualties among soldiers, civilians, and injuries. Mahant accused the government of protecting criminals and criticized instances of mob lynching near Raipur, with allegations that accused individuals were being shielded by the police. He presented statistics from the Vidhan Sabha detailing various crimes and incidents under the current administration.

Massive Turnout at Assembly Siege

Former Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Sinhadev, former Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, AICC Secretary and State in-charge Chandan Yadav, AICC Joint Secretary and State Co-in-charge Vijay Jangid, former Ministers Ravindra Chaube, Dhanendra Sahu, Satyanarayan Sharma, along with thousands of Congress workers, participated in the assembly siege program. Congress claimed more than 15,000 congress joined the protest.

Impact on Public and Schools

In response to the protest, local authorities declared a holiday for schools, affecting around 15,000 children who were unable to attend classes. The Mandigate-Mova road was also closed until 5 pm, with traffic diverted to alternative routes.