 Chhattisgarh: Congress To Hold 'Bharosa Yatra' On Gandhi Jayanti
Chhattisgarh: Congress To Hold 'Bharosa Yatra' On Gandhi Jayanti

The yatra aims to reach as many villages as possible in all the 90 assembly constituencies of the state

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: Congress To Hold 'Bharosa Yatra' On Gandhi Jayanti | ANI

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee will organise a one-day assembly-level 'Congress Bharosa Yatra' on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

The yatra aims to reach as many villages as possible in all the 90 assembly constituencies of the state, showcasing the state government's public welfare schemes while also highlighting the deception by the Bharatiya Janata Party government during its 15-year tenure. General public meetings will be organized in the form of street gatherings during the yatra.

CM Baghel to Lead the Yatra

At the Lok Sabha level, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will lead the yatra in Rajnandgaon, Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo will lead it in Surguja and Raigarh, State Congress President Deepak Baij will lead in Bastar and Kanker, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu will lead in Durg and Bilaspur, Assembly Speaker Dr. Charandas Mahant will lead in Korba and Janjgir, and Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shivkumar Daharyia will lead in Raipur and the Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency.

Chhattisgarh: CBI Director Praveen Sood Visits State

Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP National President JP Nadda Arrive At Raipur

Chhattisgarh: Congress Takes Dig At Shah-Nadda Visit

Chhattisgarh: CM Reverses Decision on Diploma Courses in Khairagarh University Following Public...

Chhattisgarh: GGU Finds Place In Top 50 Universities of India

