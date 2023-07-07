Chhattisgarh: Congress Protests Against Gujarat HC Verdict In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

FPJ

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Friday staged a protest against the Gujarat High Court verdict in the defamation case against senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed Rahul’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo and scores of party workers participated in the protest held at Ambedkar Chowk in Raipur during the day. CM Baghel said that Rahul was not given a chance to speak in the Lok Sabha. The Chief Minister said “Rahul Gandhi has been given maximum punishment in the case (Modi surname case). He was asked to vacate his residence, yet Rahul Gandhi is walking on the right path and we all are with him.”