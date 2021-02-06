Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution to reappoint Rahul Gandhi as party President

Chhattisgarh (CG) State Congress Party unanimously passed a resolution to re-appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Indian National Congress President on Saturday.

In a meeting held in Congress state party headquarters in Raipur, the Chhattisgarh Congress Committee Executive, and District Presidents passed the resolution seeking the services of Gandhi to again head the country's oldest political party, a press release said.

This resolution was proposed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and supported by state in-charge P.L. Punia and state Congress President Mohan Markam.

The meeting was prominently attended by Chhattisgarh Congress In-charge Secretary Dr Chandan Yadav, Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, other Ministers and senior party leaders.