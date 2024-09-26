 Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader TS Singh Deo Meets Prisoners Of Kawardha Case At Jail
During his discussions with the prisoners, Singh Deo noted that the body found at the border bore injury marks and blood stains on a towel, prompting further suspicions surrounding the circumstances of the death.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:31 AM IST
article-image

Raipur/ Kawardha – Former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo met with prisoners involved in the controversial Loharidih case during his visit to the Kawardha District prison. Singh Deo told media that he interacted with seven inmates, five of them were not even present in the village during the incident, and were also arrested, he complained. These individuals were reportedly guarding a body discovered on the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border at that time.

The Congress leader emphasized the discrepancies in the case, stating, "These five individuals were with the body and stayed overnight in Madhya Pradesh for the postmortem. If they were not present at the scene, how can action be taken against them?" He expressed the need for justice to be served, highlighting that the current situation raises serious concerns about their wrongful detention.

article-image

This visit follows an earlier engagement by former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who met with 34 undertrial prisoners on Tuesday. The Congress leadership, including state president Deepak Baij and Leader of Opposition Dr. Charandas Mahant, have been vocal in their criticism of the government’s handling of the Kawardha incident, frequently visiting the area to meet with affected families and advocate for justice.

article-image

Earlier ex-CM Baghel also shared eye opening details about the case. He revealed that two murders occurred in the village within four days, followed by the death of Prashant Sahu in police custody, which he described as a "brutal beating" that left Sahu with multiple injuries. "He died a very painful death," Baghel stated, adding that many other inmates are in poor condition, unable to walk or eat.

The Congress party has intensified its scrutiny of law and order in the state since assuming the opposition role, consistently calling for accountability and justice in the wake of the Kawardha incident, the Congress leader said.

