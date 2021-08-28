Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: TS Singh Deo meets party high command, says 'will accept their decision'

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday met the Congress high command in Delhi and said he is ready to accept whatever decision they take.

"Have met and discussed everything with high command. Whatever decision will be taken by them, we will accept it," news agency ANI quoted TS Singh Deo as saying.

"I met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal in Delhi yesterday. I was not present at the meeting (of the CM with Rahul Gandhi)," he said upon arrival in Raipur after his visit to the national capital.

This comes amid a power tussle between TS Singh Deo and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The latter had held intense talks with the party high command in Delhi on Friday.

As soon as he reached Raipur, Baghel told media persons, "Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh next week. They will come here and see the Chhattisgarh model. We will go all over India with the development works that are done here. He will come here and meet all sections of the society."

"He will visit Bastar, central and north Chhattisgarh and witness the development works done by us for tribals, farmers, women, the youth and the poor and industries," he said upon arrival in Raipur after meeting the party high command in the national capital.

Reportedly, Deo is seeeking a change in leadership citing a power-sharing agreement on rotating chief ministership after the party came to power in the 2018 assembly polls. After the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.

However, when asked about the rotation formula, Baghel on Friday rejected the claims and said, "PL Punia has already clarified this, I don't need to say anything further. I have told my leader whatever I wanted to."

For the unversed, the Congress party won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. Supporters of both Baghel and TS have claimed that the party's victory was due to their leaders.

