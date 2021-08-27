Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: CM Bhupesh Baghel meets Rahul Gandhi, party MLAs meet KC Venugopal in Delhi - all you need to know

Amid an ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday met former party president Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence for the second time this week.

Baghel arrived in the national capital from Raipur and reached Gandhi's Tughlaq Lane residence at around 4 pm for the meeting, which also attended by AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh PL Punia.

According to news agency ANI, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was also present for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs met party General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Earlier today, Congress MLAs Brihaspat Singh, Shishupal Shori, Prakash Nayak and Amarjeet Bhagat were seen leaving PL Punia's residence in Delhi. Some MLAs and MPs had reached his residence for a meeting.

After the meeting, Brihaspat Singh told ANI, "We have come here (Delhi) to discuss the next election strategy. All India Congress Committee (AICC) is our temple, we will pay it a visit and go back... We are with party high command, whatever Rahul Ji decides, we will accept."

This comes amid the reported power tussle between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo.

Both Baghel and Deo had also met AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Wednesday, amid talks of a leadership change sought by Deo following differences between the two state leaders.

Trouble has been brewing in the Chhattisgarh Congress ever since Deo sought a change in leadership citing a power-sharing agreement on rotating chief ministership after the party came to power in the 2018 assembly polls.

Congress won the assembly polls held in December 2018 with a thumping majority. Then, the state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was made the chief minister. TS Singh Deo was the head of the manifesto committee in the election. Supporters of both Baghel and TS have claimed that the party's victory was due to their leaders.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

