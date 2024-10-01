 Chhattisgarh: Congress Continues Nyay Yatra 5th Day Over Govt's Law & Order Failures
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Congress Continues Nyay Yatra 5th Day Over Govt's Law & Order Failures

Chhattisgarh: Congress Continues Nyay Yatra 5th Day Over Govt's Law & Order Failures

Up to this day the yatra covered a distance up to 122 kilometers from the beginning.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh State Unit of the All India Congress Party continued its ‘Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra’ on the fifth day, registering protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government under Vishnu Deo Sai. The initiative is spearheaded by Congress State President Deepak Baij.

Beginning in Giroudpur, Balodabazar district, the march entered the territory of capital Raipur, with a night halt at Saddu. Up to this day the yatra covered a distance up to 122 kilometers from the beginning. On the very day, the victim families of Lohardih, Kawardha also participated. The family members of deceased Prashant Sahu and Kachru Sahu participated in the Yatra, SA Shukla, Congress Communication Department chief said that  people are not happy with the Sai Government.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists, Baij emphasized the strong public support for the yatra. He stated that its purpose is to awaken the government to the worsening law and order situation in the state. "There is an atmosphere of fear among the public due to rising crime, with women feeling particularly unsafe," he alleged.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Forest Department Rescue Pangolin From Wildlife Smugglers In Raipur
article-image

Baij criticized the state government for lacking direction, claiming that the public is uncertain about who is in charge, and pointed out contradictions among the ministers. He accused the ED, IT, and CBI of working to undermine the Congress government.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Foul Odors Lead To Discovery Of Two Dead Bodies In Wadala And Bhandup
Mumbai: Foul Odors Lead To Discovery Of Two Dead Bodies In Wadala And Bhandup
Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Connection With ₹400 Crore Ponzi Scheme Targeting Investors
Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Connection With ₹400 Crore Ponzi Scheme Targeting Investors
Mumbai: BMC Rejects CM Eknath Shinde's Directions To Realign 120 ft DP Road Between Magathane And Goregaon, Citing Technical Constraints
Mumbai: BMC Rejects CM Eknath Shinde's Directions To Realign 120 ft DP Road Between Magathane And Goregaon, Citing Technical Constraints
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Family Duped Of ₹13.42 Lakh In Share Market Investment Scam Via WhatsApp Group
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Family Duped Of ₹13.42 Lakh In Share Market Investment Scam Via WhatsApp Group

He further questioned the ongoing issues surrounding the Mahadev App, asking, "Is Mahadev App closed today? Who benefits from its substantial earnings?" He alleged that under the BJP's dual governance—both at the state and central levels—the app should not have been shut down. 

Baij also condemned the BJP for its alleged tactics to defame the Congress government and win elections, claiming that liquor is being sold openly in villages and at every paan stall, with ministers’ residences swamped with people seeking commissions and postings. "The government is fully submerged in corruption," he asserted.

Read Also
Man Smashes Dog With A Rock, Drags Its Lifeless Body On Scooter In Madhya Pradesh's Guna; Disturbing...
article-image

On the fifth day of the Yatra, former Minister TS Singh Deo, ex-Congress State President Dhanendra Sahu, Mohan Markam and other prominent members of Congress party participated in the protest rally.

Moreover, on the fourth day of the Yatra, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Charandas Mahant participated in the Yatra along with his followers. "The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive," he said. 

The yatra is set to conclude on the sixth day at Gandhi Maidan, Raipur, with Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot joining the march on October 2. During the six days of journey, Congressmen will cover a distance of more than 122 kilometres.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Collector Issues Show Cause Notice to Karni Krupa Power Plant Over Accident

Chhattisgarh: Collector Issues Show Cause Notice to Karni Krupa Power Plant Over Accident

Chhattisgarh: Congress Continues Nyay Yatra 5th Day Over Govt's Law & Order Failures

Chhattisgarh: Congress Continues Nyay Yatra 5th Day Over Govt's Law & Order Failures

Amid Madras HC Flak, Sadhguru’s Feet Photo Sold For Massive ₹3,200 Surprises Netizens

Amid Madras HC Flak, Sadhguru’s Feet Photo Sold For Massive ₹3,200 Surprises Netizens

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Video: Pervert Biker Spanks Woman Returning Home From Office At Night, Flees Spot In Lucknow; Cops...

Video: Pervert Biker Spanks Woman Returning Home From Office At Night, Flees Spot In Lucknow; Cops...