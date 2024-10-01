Chhattisgarh: Congress Continues Nyay Yatra 5th Day Over Govt's Law & Order Failures

FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh State Unit of the All India Congress Party continued its ‘Chhattisgarh Nyay Yatra’ on the fifth day, registering protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government under Vishnu Deo Sai. The initiative is spearheaded by Congress State President Deepak Baij.

Beginning in Giroudpur, Balodabazar district, the march entered the territory of capital Raipur, with a night halt at Saddu. Up to this day the yatra covered a distance up to 122 kilometers from the beginning. On the very day, the victim families of Lohardih, Kawardha also participated. The family members of deceased Prashant Sahu and Kachru Sahu participated in the Yatra, SA Shukla, Congress Communication Department chief said that people are not happy with the Sai Government.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists, Baij emphasized the strong public support for the yatra. He stated that its purpose is to awaken the government to the worsening law and order situation in the state. "There is an atmosphere of fear among the public due to rising crime, with women feeling particularly unsafe," he alleged.

Baij criticized the state government for lacking direction, claiming that the public is uncertain about who is in charge, and pointed out contradictions among the ministers. He accused the ED, IT, and CBI of working to undermine the Congress government.

He further questioned the ongoing issues surrounding the Mahadev App, asking, "Is Mahadev App closed today? Who benefits from its substantial earnings?" He alleged that under the BJP's dual governance—both at the state and central levels—the app should not have been shut down.

Baij also condemned the BJP for its alleged tactics to defame the Congress government and win elections, claiming that liquor is being sold openly in villages and at every paan stall, with ministers’ residences swamped with people seeking commissions and postings. "The government is fully submerged in corruption," he asserted.

On the fifth day of the Yatra, former Minister TS Singh Deo, ex-Congress State President Dhanendra Sahu, Mohan Markam and other prominent members of Congress party participated in the protest rally.

Moreover, on the fourth day of the Yatra, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Charandas Mahant participated in the Yatra along with his followers. "The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive," he said.

The yatra is set to conclude on the sixth day at Gandhi Maidan, Raipur, with Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot joining the march on October 2. During the six days of journey, Congressmen will cover a distance of more than 122 kilometres.