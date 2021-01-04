Chhattisgarh Congress chief blames BJP for paddy procurement delay

Raipur

Despite the Chhattisgarh government procuring 54,65,420 MT of paddy during the Kharif season on support price from 13,92,458 farmers in the state till Monday, chances are it will miss the deadline. Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee president Mohan Markam accused the state BJP of interrupting paddy procurement at minimum support price by misleading the Centre.

Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhavan, Raipur on Monday, the Congress state president said the Union Food Minister has sought details of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme. As the state BJP leader misinformed the Centre, they feel it is a scheme to provide bonus to the farmers. However, the state government has already clarified it is a financial assistance not a bonus on paddy.

Paddy procurement is done per quintal but scheme assistance amount is based on Rs10,000 per acre per farmer. In addition, the same aid is given to sugarcane and maize growers also. It is equivalent to the central government scheme to farmers of Rs6,000 a year.

Opposing the statement of BJP general secretary and Chhattisgarh in-charge D Purandeswari on Sunday, Markam said the Centre has not paid any advance of Rs9,000 crore or any aid. The state carries out procurement through MarkFed by taking loans from financial institutions, the interest of which is paid. In the current fiscal year Rs16,000 crore worth of loan will be taken, of which Rs9,500 crore from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).