 Chhattisgarh: Congress Calls For Immediate Removal Of Collector And SP Following Clerk's Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Congress Calls For Immediate Removal Of Collector And SP Following Clerk's Suicide

Chhattisgarh: Congress Calls For Immediate Removal Of Collector And SP Following Clerk's Suicide

The clerk reportedly faced continuous harassment and insults from senior administrative officials, which he cited as a contributing factor to his decision.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: Congress Calls For Immediate Removal Of Collector And SP Following Clerk's Suicide | FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Following the tragic suicide of a senior clerk at the Raipur district collectorate, the Congress party has demanded the immediate sacking of both the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police. The clerk reportedly faced continuous harassment and insults from senior administrative officials, which he cited as a contributing factor to his decision.

In his dying declaration, the clerk named several officers who allegedly blackmailed him. Congress State President Dipak Baij held a press conference where he expressed outrage over the lack of protection afforded to the deceased. He described Pradeep Upadhyay as an honest officer who succumbed to intolerable pressure from higher-ranking government officials.

Baij stated that the Brahmin community has sought an audience with the governor to voice their grievances. He expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of a meeting with the Home Minister, fearing that the victim's family would not receive justice.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Wife Mocks Hindu Husband' Religious Beliefs; High Court Upholds Divorce
article-image

"The District Collector and the SP must be removed immediately for their incompetence," Baij asserted, criticizing the delay in action regarding the case. He emphasized that an FIR should have already been filed and the perpetrators arrested, yet nothing has been done.

FPJ Shorts
Enforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative, Strengthening Global Financial Crime Combat
Enforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative, Strengthening Global Financial Crime Combat
Mumbai Real Estate: Property Registrations Surge To ₹1,081 Crore During Diwali 2024, Marking 52% YoY Growth
Mumbai Real Estate: Property Registrations Surge To ₹1,081 Crore During Diwali 2024, Marking 52% YoY Growth
Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary, Holds 'Unity Pledge' And 'Run For Unity' Events
Mumbai: WR Observes 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Ahead Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary, Holds 'Unity Pledge' And 'Run For Unity' Events
NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Registration Deadline Extended
NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Registration Deadline Extended

He further lamented the government's failure to ensure security, leaving communities feeling vulnerable. Baij highlighted a deteriorating law and order situation in the state, with rampant sales of illegal drugs, narcotics, and liquor. "Who is actually ruling the state is still unknown," he questioned, calling for urgent action from the government. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Congress Calls For Immediate Removal Of Collector And SP Following Clerk's Suicide

Chhattisgarh: Congress Calls For Immediate Removal Of Collector And SP Following Clerk's Suicide

Enforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative,...

Enforcement Directorate Leads India’s Inclusion In Key Asia-Pacific Asset Recovery Initiative,...

Chhattisgarh: Wife Mocks Hindu Husband' Religious Beliefs; High Court Upholds Divorce

Chhattisgarh: Wife Mocks Hindu Husband' Religious Beliefs; High Court Upholds Divorce

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: 25 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Saryu Ghat, Setting New Guinness World Record;...

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: 25 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Saryu Ghat, Setting New Guinness World Record;...

Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Highlight Indian Railways' Shortcomings Amid Festive Season...

Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Highlight Indian Railways' Shortcomings Amid Festive Season...