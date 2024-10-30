Chhattisgarh: Congress Calls For Immediate Removal Of Collector And SP Following Clerk's Suicide | FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Following the tragic suicide of a senior clerk at the Raipur district collectorate, the Congress party has demanded the immediate sacking of both the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police. The clerk reportedly faced continuous harassment and insults from senior administrative officials, which he cited as a contributing factor to his decision.

In his dying declaration, the clerk named several officers who allegedly blackmailed him. Congress State President Dipak Baij held a press conference where he expressed outrage over the lack of protection afforded to the deceased. He described Pradeep Upadhyay as an honest officer who succumbed to intolerable pressure from higher-ranking government officials.

Baij stated that the Brahmin community has sought an audience with the governor to voice their grievances. He expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of a meeting with the Home Minister, fearing that the victim's family would not receive justice.

"The District Collector and the SP must be removed immediately for their incompetence," Baij asserted, criticizing the delay in action regarding the case. He emphasized that an FIR should have already been filed and the perpetrators arrested, yet nothing has been done.

He further lamented the government's failure to ensure security, leaving communities feeling vulnerable. Baij highlighted a deteriorating law and order situation in the state, with rampant sales of illegal drugs, narcotics, and liquor. "Who is actually ruling the state is still unknown," he questioned, calling for urgent action from the government.