 Chhattisgarh: Collector Issues Show Cause Notice to Karni Krupa Power Plant Over Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Collector Issues Show Cause Notice to Karni Krupa Power Plant Over Accident

Chhattisgarh: Collector Issues Show Cause Notice to Karni Krupa Power Plant Over Accident

The incident left three workers critically injured, two of whom—Bharat Verma and Khileshwar Sahu—succumbed to their injuries.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Accident Site | FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Collector and District Magistrate of Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh, has issued a show cause notice to the management of Karni Krupa Power Plant situated in Khairjhiti Tehsil following a serious industrial accident that occurred on September 8, 2024 within the plant. The incident left three workers critically injured, two of whom—Bharat Verma and Khileshwar Sahu—succumbed to their injuries on September 12 and 14, respectively.

The management failed to report the accident to district authorities, violating Rule 108 (2) of the Chhattisgarh Factories Rules, 1962, which requires immediate notification of incidents resulting in death or serious injury. The district administration became aware of the situation only on September 22, 2024, through media and social media reports. The plant management has been given three days ultimatum to explain their actions; failure to do so may result in punitive measures.

Read Also
Man Smashes Dog With A Rock, Drags Its Lifeless Body On Scooter In Madhya Pradesh's Guna; Disturbing...
article-image

Accident Site Sealed

In a related development, the accident site at the Karni Krupa Power Plant has been sealed by order of the Collector. Labour Officer Devendranath Patra and Assistant Director of Industrial Health and Safety Manish Kunjam executed the sealing action. The area surrounding the gas coding tower, approximately 20 meters, has been restricted until all necessary safety measures are implemented.

FPJ Shorts
Central Govt Gives Nod For 8 New Medical Colleges In Maharashtra
Central Govt Gives Nod For 8 New Medical Colleges In Maharashtra
Mumbai: Foul Odors Lead To Discovery Of Two Dead Bodies In Wadala And Bhandup
Mumbai: Foul Odors Lead To Discovery Of Two Dead Bodies In Wadala And Bhandup
Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Connection With ₹400 Crore Ponzi Scheme Targeting Investors
Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Woman Arrested In Connection With ₹400 Crore Ponzi Scheme Targeting Investors
Mumbai: BMC Rejects CM Eknath Shinde's Directions To Realign 120 ft DP Road Between Magathane And Goregaon, Citing Technical Constraints
Mumbai: BMC Rejects CM Eknath Shinde's Directions To Realign 120 ft DP Road Between Magathane And Goregaon, Citing Technical Constraints

Additionally, the Collector has issued directives addressing air pollution concerns caused by improper mineral transport in hazardous industries and large-scale projects in the district. A joint district-level team has been formed to ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations. This team includes officials from the District Trade and Industry Centre, the Environmental Conservation Board, and other relevant departments, tasked with investigating the situation and submitting a comprehensive report.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Asks Garba Pandal Owners To Allow Entry To Visitors Only If They Drink...
article-image

Notably, after a long period, a collector dared to issue such a strict order against the company management favouring the public interest, a local journalist commented. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Collector Issues Show Cause Notice to Karni Krupa Power Plant Over Accident

Chhattisgarh: Collector Issues Show Cause Notice to Karni Krupa Power Plant Over Accident

Chhattisgarh: Congress Continues Nyay Yatra 5th Day Over Govt's Law & Order Failures

Chhattisgarh: Congress Continues Nyay Yatra 5th Day Over Govt's Law & Order Failures

Amid Madras HC Flak, Sadhguru’s Feet Photo Sold For Massive ₹3,200 Surprises Netizens

Amid Madras HC Flak, Sadhguru’s Feet Photo Sold For Massive ₹3,200 Surprises Netizens

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Video: Pervert Biker Spanks Woman Returning Home From Office At Night, Flees Spot In Lucknow; Cops...

Video: Pervert Biker Spanks Woman Returning Home From Office At Night, Flees Spot In Lucknow; Cops...