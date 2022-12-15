Chhattisgarh CM’s secretary sent to judicial custody

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh CM’s secretary sent to judicial custody

The court of Ajay Singh Rajput, IV Additional District and Sessions Judge, Raipur onsent Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s secretary Soumya Chaurasia to judicial custody for six days on Wednesday.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 03:27 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI
State Public Service officer Chaurasia, was facing a trial in the special court of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a coal extortion, anti-money laundering case and disproportionate asset case.

For the last twelve days, she was in the ED custody, and on Wednesday she was again produced before the court. The court sent her to Raipur central jail where she will remain in judicial custody till December 19, an advocate said.

