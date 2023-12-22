Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Cabinet Expansion Sees Induction Of 9 More MLAs After Oath-Swearing Ceremony

New CM of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai | FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet was expanded on Friday, in an equation of youth with old but showing nine surprising names and balancing the regional aspirations.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to nine cabinet ministers at Raj Bhawan.

The Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had mentioned earlier that cabinet ministers' names will be a symphony of heavy weight old leaders as well as new faces of first timer MLAs.

These 9 MLAs took oath

The MLAs who took oath are Brijmohan Agrawal, Ramanujganj MLA Ram Vichar Netam, Nawagarh MLA Dayaldas Baghel, Narayanpur MLA Kedar Kashyyap, Raigarh MLA O P Choudhary, Korba MLA Lakhanlal Dewangan, Manendragarh MLA Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Balodabazar MLA Tankram Verma and Bhatgaon MLA Laxmi Rajwade.

Five new faces which are continuously grabbing public attention are Raigarh MLA O P Choudhary, Korba MLA Lakhanlal Dewangan, Manendragarh MLA Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Balodabazar MLA Tankram Verma and Bhatgaon MLA Laxmi Rajwade are first time MLA.Brijmohan Agrawal, Ram Vichar Netam, Dayaldas Baghel, Kedar Kashyap had already served as Ministers in Raman Singh cabinet.

Numerical strength in Vishnu Deo Sai's cabinet

The strength of the number of ministers in Sai cabinet has reached 11, including CM, Chhattisgarh has provision to have thirteen ministers. Notably, one berth has been left. BJP had been going for a social engineering formula to create a balance of caste. The cabinet now has two Ministers from General category, five from OBC community, two from ST category and one Minister from SC category.

From the division angle, 3 MLAs from Surguja division, two MLAs each from Raipur division and Bilaspur division, one MLA each from Durg and Bastar division.

Lormi MLA Arun Sao, who comes from Sahu community (OBC), has been appointed as Deputy Chief Minister. Kawardha MLA Vijay Sharma, who comes from the Brahmin community, has been made the Deputy Chief Minister.

Prominent powerful leaders and former ministers who were overlooked this time are Ajay Chandrakar (OBC), Vikram Usendi (Scheduled Tribe), Rajesh Munat, Punnulal Mohle and Lata Usendi.